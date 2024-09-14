3 New Compact SUVs Arriving Before The End Of 2024 In India

Nissan has confirmed that it will launch a new product on October 4 while Tata is expected to bring in two new models before end-2024

Nissan Motor India has confirmed a new product launch scheduled for October 4, 2024 and is expected to be the updated Magnite. Tata Motors, on the other hand, is lining up the CNG-spec Nexon and facelifted Punch for launch before the end of this CY and here we have explained about them:

1. Nissan Magnite Facelift:

The Nissan Magnite facelift will get cosmetic revisions and new feature additions to extend the lifespan of the existing generation. The compact SUV will continue with the 1.0L NA petrol and 1.0L turbo petrol engines, paired with manual and automatic transmission options.

2. Tata Nexon CNG:

The CNG version of the Tata Nexon is slated for a late September or early October launch, aimed at broadening the compact SUV’s lineup while catering to buyers seeking better fuel efficiency. Tata will likely follow the approach used in the Punch and Altroz CNG variants, featuring twin-cylinder technology, allowing the Nexon CNG to offer a practical boot space of 230 litres.

The twin-cylinder setup in the Tata Nexon CNG places two 60L (water equivalent) cylinders side by side, providing a seamless integration while maintaining usable boot space. The cylinders are neatly concealed, with the tool kits stowed in the storage compartment along with an underbody spare wheel provision. The factory-installed CNG system also incorporates several safety features to ensure optimal functionality.

3. Tata Punch Facelift:

The updated Tata Punch is set to receive several new features, aligning it closer to its larger counterpart, the Nexon in terms of design and equipment. A larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity will be introduced. Additionally, USB Type-C charging ports and a wireless smartphone charger are expected to be available in the Creative and Accomplished variants.

Reports suggest that the electric sunroof, previously limited to select trims, will also be made accessible in more variants across the range. It will gain a redesigned console for the front passenger, featuring an armrest and integrated rear AC vents for added comfort. Additionally, the variant lineup is expected to be revised and simplified compared to the outgoing model, streamlining the options for buyers. However, no mechanical changes are likely.