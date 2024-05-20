3 New 7-Seater SUVs Launching Soon In India – New Details

Here we provide details about three upcoming 7-seater SUVs in India from brands such as Hyundai, Toyota and Jeep

Automakers such as Hyundai, Toyota and Jeep will more likely bring in new three-row SUVs before the closure of this calendar year in the Indian market as plenty of activity will be witnessed in the seven-seater space soon. Read on to know more about the upcoming 7-seater SUVs:

1. Hyundai Alcazar Facelift:

The facelifted version of the Hyundai Alcazar is expected to debut in the second half of this year in India featuring a comprehensive redesign inspired by the recently launched Creta facelift. With significant updates to both its exterior and interior, the revamped Hyundai Alcazar will boast more advanced features and technologies than the existing model.

In addition to a brand new front fascia comprising new grille section and lighting signatures, the South Korean auto major will introduce newly designed alloy wheels, new tail lamp design, Level 2 ADAS as in the Creta, updated dashboard and centre console amongst others. However, no powertrain revisions are expected to be onboard.

The current 1.5L turbo four-cylinder diesel and 1.5L turbo petrol engines will continue. Both manual and automatic transmissions will be available. The prices will be slightly more premium courtesy of the host of changes that will be implemented.

2. Jeep Meridian Facelift:

The facelifted Jeep Meridian is set to be launched in the coming months and it will be equipped with cosmetic changes and perhaps new exterior paint schemes. While it is anticipated to receive some new features, major mechanical changes are not expected. The 2.0L four-cylinder diesel engine producing 170 PS and 350 Nm will continue to power the SUV and it will likely be sold with both manual and automatic transmission options.

3. Toyota Fortuner MHEV:

The Toyota Fortuner mild hybrid variant is expected to be introduced in India by the end of 2024 or early 2025 and is already retailed in foreign markets. It features a 48-volt mild hybrid system, similar to that used in the Hilux MHEV, and it works alongside the familiar 2.8L four-cylinder GD series diesel mill. It will help improve overall fuel economy while lowering emissions and boosting acceleration. No exterior changes are likely.