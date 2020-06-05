3 MUVs In Top 5 Cars Sold In May 2020 In India, Details Inside

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga managed to garner a total of 2,353 units in May 2020 and it stood second only behind Hyundai Creta

The month of August 2020 turned out to be disastrous as the industry activities hit a major stumbling block. Nearly 60 days after the restrictions were eased, automotive manufacturers, their suppliers and dealerships resumed their operations and thus the sales volumes in May were not expected to be a head-turner.

However, the second-generation Hyundai Creta topping the sales charts was indeed a surprise for many, as Maruti Suzuki takes the honours more often than not. Another interesting to point to note was that the top five most sold models were from different segments each, boasting different body styles.

While the Hyundai Creta is an outright mid-size SUV and the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, a sub-four-metre compact sedan, other three models are utility vehicles that are used for multiple purposes despite being positioned in different segments each. The Ertiga garnered 2,353 units in May 2020 and it stood second overall last month.

S.No Model Sales In May 2020 1. Hyundai Creta 3,212 2. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2,353 3. Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2,215 4. Mahindra Bolero 1,715 5. Maruti Suzuki Eeco 1,617

The MPV is currently in its second generation and it has certainly lived up to the expectations from customers on the back of its successful predecessor. It is one of the recent launches from Maruti Suzuki that has worked wonders in sales charts as the third-gem Wagon R, S-Presso and the Ertiga’s more premium sibling, the XL6 are performing well.

Mahindra & Mahindra introduced the Bolero way back in 2000 and is based on Armada Grand. The workhorse has defined consistency and toughness of the homegrown UV manufacturer over the last twenty years and it paved way for a range of SUVs from the company. The Bolero posted 1,715 units last month and finished in fourth position overall.

The MUV used to be offered in multiple seating configurations and is priced between Rs. 7.98 lakh for the entry-level variant and it goes up to Rs. 9 lakh for the range-topping model (both prices, ex-showroom). The Maruti Suzuki Eeco minivan has certainly filled the gap created by the discontinued Omni and it registered 1,617 units last month.