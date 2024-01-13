3 Much Awaited New Bikes Launching This Month – RE, Husqvarna, Hero

Here we have explained about the three all-new motorcycles that will launch in India soon from Royal Enfield, Husqvarna and Hero MotoCorp

Brands like Royal Enfield, Husqvarna and Hero MotoCorp will launch new motorcycles this month in India and here we have brought you all the key information:

1. Royal Enfield Shotgun 650:

Several weeks ago, Royal Enfield introduced the production version of the Shotgun 650 in the United States, with plans for its release in India soon. Positioned beneath the flagship cruiser, the Super Meteor 650, the SG650 features distinct characteristics such as smaller front and rear wheels, modified gearing, a different handlebar, and new body panels when compared to its Super Meteor counterpart.

It will be powered by the same 648 cc parallel twin-cylinder engine found in the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 and Super Meteor 650. The powertrain develops just over 47 PS and 52 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a six-speed transmission. The Shotgun 650 features upside-down front forks, a semi-digital instrument cluster and all LED lighting.

2. Husqvarna Svartpilen 401:

On January 21, 2024, Husqvarna is expected to launch the new generation Svartpilen 401 in India. Spotted testing multiple times on Indian soil and also in an undisguised production-ready state, the motorcycle will use the same 399 cc liquid-cooled DOHC engine found in the latest Duke 390. It will also feature mechanical updates and the features list could be improved as well.

3. Hero Mavrick 440:

Hero MotoCorp will host the global debut of the Mavrick 440 on January 23, 2024, and it will be based on the Harley-Davidson X440. With the retro-inspired design and muscular fuel tank, it will compete with the Royal Enfield 350 range as well as the Yezdi and Jawa motorcycles. It will derive power from the familiar 440 cc oil-cooled engine borrowed from the X440.

However, the performance numbers could be altered and the engine will be paired with a six-speed transmission. The Hero Mavrick will feature LED lighting all around, an upright handlebar and middle-set footpegs. The suspension duties will be handled by telescopic front forks and twin-sided shocks at the rear. The braking hardware comprises front and rear disc brakes, assisted by a dual-channel ABS system.