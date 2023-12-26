3 Mahindra Thar 5-Door Test Mules Spied Together, New Details

Scheduled for a launch next year, the Mahindra Thar 5-door continues road testing in different parts of the country

Mahindra & Mahindra is currently dominating the SUV segment in the Indian market with its latest products including the Thar, XUV700 and Scorpio-N. The Thar 5-Door is the next product from the Indian SUV maker which is set to debut around mid-2024 and we have spotted its test mules multiple times across different parts of the country.

This suggests that the testing of the off-road-oriented SUV is in full flow and an array of new details have been revealed so far. In the latest development, three test prototypes of the Mahindra Thar 5-Door have been spotted on test runs in what seems like a tunnel. Let’s have a look at its details.

The previous set of spy images confirmed the presence of a sunroof in the Thar 5-door with a proper hard top roof which was evident by the usage of conventional fabric material on the roof in a beige colour. For reference, the Thar 3-door uses plastic fibre roofing with no use of fabric. In addition to this, a sunglass holder which houses the cabin lights and control for the sunroof along with the placement of 2 speakers on the roof were highlighted in these spy images.

Talking about the latest test prototypes, it is safe to say that all three were exactly the same in terms of exteriors, however, there are high chances that Mahindra could be testing different powertrain combinations in the same conditions. Talking about the changes, the Thar 5-door will get a few design enhancements including a new grille, updated tail lamps, a new set of alloy wheels and a repositioned rear-mounted stop lamp amongst others.

These design changes will likely be carried forward to the Thar 3-door as a part of its mid-life facelift update. Inside the cabin, the upcoming Mahindra SUV will get a larger 10-inch infotainment system, a new steering wheel from the Scorpio N and XUV700 as well as front and rear armrests.

The powertrain package will consist of the familiar 2.2-litre mHawk diesel and a 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine, mated to the option of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission. Four-wheel drive system will be a part of the package across the range and Mahindra could also offer rear-wheel drive configuration with the Thar 5-Door as well.