3 Hotly Anticipated 400-450 cc Bikes Launching Soon In India

Three 400-450 cc bikes are launching soon in India and here we have brought you all the key information

Three hotly anticipated 400-450 cc motorcycles are waiting to hit the local market sooner rather than latter as Bajaj/Triumph, Royal Enfield and Aprilia will bring in new motorcycles. Here we have explained about all the key info

1. Triumph Scrambler 400X:

The Triumph Speed 400 has been well received by customers and Bajaj Auto has ramped up its production facility to meet the demand. The Speed 400 has a twin in the form of the Scrambler 400X – a more off-road focussed motorcycle taking inspiration from the bigger Triumph Scramblers. It has a lot in common with the middleweight neo-retro roadster.

The Triumph Scrambler 400X has a wider handlebar setup, larger front wheel, higher ground clearance, longer wheelbase and longer travel suspension compared to its sibling. However, it continues to use the 398 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled fuel-injected DOHC engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 40 PS and 37.5 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is linked with a six-speed transmission with a slipper and assist clutch.

2. Royal Enfield Himalayan 450:

In early November, Royal Enfield will launch the Himalayan 450 in the domestic market and is expected to cost around Rs. 2.6 lakh (ex-showroom). It will directly compete against the upcoming Triumph Scrambler 400X and Hero Xpulse 420 bound for 2025 along with KTM 390 Adventure X. It is the first motorcycle coming out of the all-new 450 cc range.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will derive power from a 450 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, kicking out around 40 PS and will be mated to a six-speed transmission. It will be packed with features such as LED headlamp, LED tail lamp and indicators, upside down front forks, offset monoshock rear suspension, split seats and so on. The dual purpose adventure tourer will be positioned above the existing Himalayan 411 and will be a significant launch for the brand considering the popularity of the Himalayan series.

3. Aprilia RS 457:

The Aprilia RS 457 uses a liquid-cooled twin cylinder engine developing around 48 PS and it could make its local debut at the MotoGP event in BIC later this month. Drawing design inspiration from its bigger RS 660 sibling, the Aprilia RS 457 features a TFT screen, three levels of traction control, USD front forks and much more. It will take on the upcoming Yamaha R3, Kawasaki Ninja 400 and KTM RC 390.