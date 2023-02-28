3 Honda Launches Happening Very Soon – 2 Bikes & 1 Car

Honda will launch the facelifted City in the coming days while the cafe racer based on the CB 350 series will also arrive soon

Honda will introduce the mildly updated City midsize sedan in the coming days while the cafe racer based on the CB 350 range is also expected to arrive soon. The Japanese manufacturer has also confirmed the launch of an all-new 100 cc motorcycle by the middle of next month. Here we have explained to you all the known details:

1. 2023 Honda City Facelift:

The 2023 Honda City has already been reaching showrooms across the country and it gets a mildly updated front fascia. The bookings are taken at authorised dealerships and online. On the outside, it gets a slimmer grille section and new housings for the fog lamps on the updated bumper. Elsewhere, no other exterior changes have been made.

The regular petrol and strong hybrid petrol engines gain new variants but no mechanical changes have been implemented. The features list will comprise nine-array LED headlamps, a touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity options, ADAS based driver assistive and safety features, automatic climate control system, multiple airbags and so on.

The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and the 1.5-litre Atkinson Cycle strong hybrid petrol engines are updated to meet BSVI stage 2 emission standards. The former produces around 121 hp and the latter kicks out 126 hp.

2. New Honda 100 cc Bike:

Honda will officially launch a new 100 cc motorcycle in Mumbai on March 15, 2023. It will compete against Hero Splendor and will likely be positioned below the CD 110. It is expected to feature a new 100 cc powertrain and draw design cues from the Shine. It will focus on giving good mileage and comfortable riding dynamics and expect it to cost around Rs. 74,000 (ex-showroom).

3. Honda CB 350 Based Cafe Racer:

The cafe racer based on the Honda H’ness CB 350 and CB 350 RS has already been showcased to the dealers and it will make its market debut in the coming days. It will be differentiated from the regular H’ness with a rear cowl, single-piece seat and a bikini fairing at the front. Elsewhere no changes are expected and Honda could give new colour scheme options.