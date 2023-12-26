3 Confirmed New SUVs Waiting To Launch In January 2024

Hyundai, Kia and Mercedes-Benz have confirmed the launches of their respective new SUVs in India in January 2024 and here we have explained them

Carmakers like Hyundai, Kia and Mercedes-Benz have confirmed that they will be launching new SUVs in the first month of the new calendar year and here we have explained them individually:

1. New Mercedes-Benz GLS:

Mercedes-Benz is set to introduce the facelifted GLS in India on January 8, 2024 and it made its global debut in April 2023. The updated GLS features subtle styling enhancements but the interior gains significant revisions with the inclusion of an updated MBUX infotainment system, new upholstery choices such as Catalana Beige and Bahia Brown leather, a new parking suite, etc.

To likely be priced above Rs. 1 crore (ex-showroom), it will be powered by a 3.0L petrol or a 3.0L diesel engine paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission, transferring power to all four wheels through a 4Matic AWD system.

2. 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift:

Hyundai is gearing up to reveal the refreshed Creta on January 16, 2024. This marks the first significant update for the second-generation Creta, which was initially introduced in early 2020. The upcoming model showcases a completely new front fascia and a substantially redesigned rear profile, aligning with Hyundai’s latest Sensuous Sportiness design language.

The interior is also set to undergo notable changes as new features and technologies will be introduced. Adding to the lineup is a new 1.5L turbo GDI petrol engine kicking out 160 PS maximum power and 253 Nm of peak torque. It will likely be paired with a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

3. 2024 Kia Sonet Facelift:

The pricing for the facelifted Kia Sonet is slated to be disclosed next month, and bookings for the model have already commenced. Customer deliveries will commence in January 2024 as well for all variants, except the diesel MT variant, which is set to be delivered the following month.

The 2024 Kia Sonet has received a new front fascia with an updated grille and headlamps along with new LED DRLs, connected LED tail lamps, newly designed alloy wheels, updated front and rear bumpers and so on to bring a refreshed vibe. The cabin has become more feature-loaded with the inclusion of technologies such as Level 1 ADAS.