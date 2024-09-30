3 Brand New 6- & 7-Seater Cars Launching In The Coming Days

Here we have explained about the three new three-row cars that are set to launch in the coming days in India from Kia and BYD

Kia India is preparing to introduce the fourth generation Carnival and the EV9 flagship electric SUV soon while BYD is all set to launch the heavily updated e6, christened the eMax 7. Here we have brought you a rundown:

1. New Kia Carnival:

The all-new Kia Carnival is set to debut on October 3, bringing a major upgrade from the outgoing model in India. Featuring Kia’s latest design language, the new Carnival will sport a refreshed exterior and a host of upgraded premium features inside. The well-known 2.2L four-cylinder diesel engine will continue though, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Available only in the Limousine trim, the fourth generation Kia Carnival will be imported as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and its pre-bookings are already underway. It will be interesting to see if the premium MPV will hit the local assembly lines or not as it will depend on the interest shown by customers. It is expected to be priced upwards of Rs. 55 lakh (ex-showroom).

2. New Kia EV9:

The Kia EV9 is slated for its India launch on October 3 as well alongside the new Carnival. Following a similar import strategy as the Carnival, it will arrive in the GT-Line AWD trim as a full import. Built on Kia’s dedicated E-GMP skateboard platform, India will exclusively receive the six-seater variant, though a seven-seater version is offered internationally.

This flagship electric SUV will come equipped with premium features, including a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument console, triple-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, wireless smartphone charging facility, and an array of Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features.

3. BYD eMax 7:

The updated BYD e6 MPV, now renamed the eMax 7 for the Indian market, is set to launch on October 8, 2024. Already available in Indonesia as the M6, the eMax 7 features exterior updates and a more feature-rich interior. Pre-bookings for this electric MPV have already begun for an initial refundable token of Rs. 51,000.

The BYD eMax 7 is available in the foreign markets with two battery choices: a 55.4 kWh battery pack with a claimed driving range of up to 420 km, and a larger 71.8 kWh battery that offers up to 530 km range per charge on the NEDC cycle.