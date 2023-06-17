3 Big SUV Launches To Wait For Next Month – Hyundai To Honda

While the Hyundai Exter is confirmed for next month, the launch of the Honda Elevate and Kia Seltos facelift is also expected to happen during the same period

On July 10, 2023 Hyundai will launch the Exter micro SUV in India while the facelifted version of the Kia Seltos could also go on sale in the same month. The prices of the recently unveiled Honda Elevate could also be announced next month and here we have explained you all the key details:

1. Hyundai Exter:

The Hyundai Exter will be available in a total of five variants namely EX, S, SX, SX(O) and SX(O) Connect. It will derive power from a 1.2L NA three-cylinder petrol engine, which is good enough to produce 84 PS and 113 Nm and is linked with a five-speed MT or a five-speed AMT. The factory-fitted CNG variant will also be retailed but only in its manual specification.

The micro SUV will compete directly against Tata Punch and it will be retailed with six single-tone and three dual-tone paint schemes: Atlas White, Cosmic Blue, Ranger Khakhi, Fiery Red, Starry Night and Titan Grey. The two-tone shades are Atlas White with Abyss Black, Cosmic Blue with Abyss Black, and Ranger Khakhi with Abyss Black.

2. Honda Elevate:

The Honda Elevate made its debut a few weeks ago and it will more likely go on sale towards the end of next month or in August. The five-seater is based on the same platform as the fifth-generation City and derives power from a 1.5L four-cylinder NA petrol engine, which kicks out 121 PS maximum power and 145 Nm of peak torque.

The powertrain will be mated to a six-speed MT or a CVT. The Elevate has the highest ground clearance in its segment while also having the largest bootspace. It has a long wheelbase of 2,650 mm and the tall pillars ensure ample room for occupants. The SUV takes design inspiration from the latest CR-V and WR-V sold in the international markets.

3. Kia Seltos Facelift:

The facelifted Kia Seltos is believed to be launched sometime next month in India. It will get a redesigned front fascia and a rear comprising new tail lamps, bumper and tweaked tailgate. As for the performance, a new 1.5L turbo petrol engine will be utilised. It churns out 160 PS and 253 Nm of peak torque, and it will be hooked with either a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed DCT.