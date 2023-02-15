3 Big Sedan Launches To Happen This Year – Hyundai, Honda, Skoda

New-gen 2023 Hyundai Verna will be the biggest sedan launch this year and is subjected to a myriad of revisions inside and out

The sedan segment will come alive with the arrival of new models such as the facelifted Honda City, new generation Hyundai Verna and Skoda Octavia RS iV Hybrid this year. Here is everything you need to know about them:

1. 2023 Honda City Facelift:

The facelifted Honda City will go on sale in India in a couple of weeks and it will reach dealerships in early March 2023 before the commencement of customer test drives. The 2023 Honda City will boast an updated front fascia comprising revised grille and bumper while the alloy wheel design will also be brand new.

However, no big changes are expected at the rear as the facelift is nothing more than a mid-life update. The existing 1.5-litre NA petrol and the 1.5-litre strong hybrid petrol engines will be RDE and E20 compliant. The former will be mated to a six-speed MT or a CVT while the latter will be available only with an e-CVT. The strong hybrid variant will be offered in more variants.

2. New-Gen Hyundai Verna:

The bookings for the new generation Hyundai Verna have opened for Rs. 25,000 and it will be available in EX, S, SX and SX (O) variants. The 2023 Hyundai Verna will be retailed in a total of nine colour schemes including three new shades (white, black and brown). It has been confirmed to use a new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine developing around 160 PS.

The powertrain will be capable of kicking out just over 250 Nm and it will replace the 1.4-litre turbo unit across Hyundai and Kia range. It will be linked with a six-speed MT or a seven-speed DCT while the regular 1.5-litre NA petrol will be sold with a MT or a CVT. With a thoroughly redesigned exterior and interior, the new-gen Verna will be launched around April or May.

3. Skoda Octavia RS iV Hybrid:

Skoda India is expected to launch the RS iV hybrid version of the Octavia sedan later this year and compared to the regular model, it comes with a number of visual and performance upgrades. Under the bonnet, the 1.4-litre four-cylinder TSI petrol engine capable of 150 hp and a 116 hp electric motor combine to produce around 245 hp and 400 Nm of peak torque.