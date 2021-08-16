3 Big New Car Launches In September – Taigun, Celerio, Hornbill

The month of September 2021 will see some of the big launches of this calendar year including the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio

As we approach the festive season, car manufacturers will look to garner attention amongst customers and capitalise on the positive buying sentiments that usually exist during this period. The months of September, October and November are crucial for the entire automotive industry as the sales numbers will mostly multiply.

With the calendar year 2021 having its highs and lows socially and economically, every automaker will perform different acts to lure in buyers and thus a slew of new launches is in the pipeline. Here we cover the three big arrivals waiting to reach showrooms in September 2021 and they have the potential to shake up their respective segments.

1. Volkswagen Taigun:

Volkswagen India will look to make the most out of the festive furore by bringing in a new product in a highly-popular segment. The German manufacturer will introduce the Taigun mid-size SUV next month and it was previewed back in February 2020 at the Delhi Auto Expo. The Taigun had already been unveiled and is the first model coming under the India 2.0 strategy.

The five-seater will compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Safari, MG Hector, Nissan Kicks, Renault Duster and the recently launched Skoda Kushaq. It is underpinned by the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform as the Kushaq and is expected to be priced aggressively. Under the bonnet, a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI petrol and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder Evo petrol will be available with manual and AT choices.

2. Maruti Suzuki Celerio:

The second-generation Celerio is the biggest launch in the entry-level hatchback segment this year and is based on the lightweight Heartect platform.

It will replace the model that has been around for seven years and it gets a redesigned exterior and interior with the addition of a host of new features. The upcoming Celerio could be powered by a 1.0-litre petrol and a 1.2-litre petrol with five-speed MT and AMT options.

3. Tata Hornbill:

On the back of launches like Dark Edition Tigor, Nexon and Nexon EV along with the BSVI Tiago NRG, Tata Motors is expected to unveil the HBX concept based micro SUV sometime next month.

It will lock horns with Mahindra KUV NXT and Maruti Suzuki Ignis and is the second model underpinned by the ALFA platform. It could be priced competitively and will more likely be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine with five-speed manual and AMT transmission choices.