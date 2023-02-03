3 Big MPV Launches Waiting To Happen Soon – Maruti & Toyota

Maruti and Toyota will launch three MPVs this year and two of them are expected to follow the badge engineering route

In the Indian automotive market, the MPV segment has been on a revival mode. Models like Toyota Vellfire and Kia Carens have been well received by customers and the recently launched Toyota Innova Hycross is also witnessing high bookings. Capitalising on the opportunity presented, more new models are waiting to be launched soon and here we have a look at them:

1. Toyota’s Rebadged Ertiga:

Reports emerged on the internet indicate that Toyota will launch the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga this year in India. It must be noted that the Toyota Rumion, the badge swapped Ertiga, is already on sale in markets like South Africa and is based on the pre-facelift of the MPV. The India-spec model based on the existing Ertiga could get some notable changes.

It could have a different front fascia in a similar fashion to how the Glanza is differentiated from its donor, the Baleno. However, the performance numbers, interior and the features list will remain identical. It will be equipped with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder mild hybrid petrol engine and it could be available with manual and automatic transmission choices.

2. Maruti Suzuki C-MPV:

One of the biggest launches from Maruti Suzuki this year will be a new C-segment MPV based on the Toyota Innova Hycross. It will be positioned above the XL6 in the brand’s domestic lineup and will be underpinned by the TNGA-C platform. Expected to be introduced later this year, it will be powered by the same 2.0-litre NA petrol and the 2.0-litre strong hybrid petrol engines.

The exterior of the Maruti Suzuki C-MPV could take inspiration from the Grand Vitara and we do not expect it to be a mere badge swap.

3. Updated 2023 Toyota Innova Crysta:

Only a few days ago, Toyota unveiled the 2023 MY Innova Crysta and its prices will be announced in the coming weeks. The MPV will be available only in a diesel-manual combination and the front fascia has been revised with a new grille, bumper and fog lamp housings. The bookings are already open.