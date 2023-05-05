3 Big Compact SUV Launches Happening Soon – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata

Over the next three to four months, as many as three new compact SUVs are waiting to enter the domestic market including the Tata Nexon facelift

The compact SUV segment is highly popular due to the practicality, spacious nature and powerful engine lineup along with the packed features list in almost all models sold. As many as three new SUVs are waiting to enter the space over the next three to four months. Here we have explained about all of them:

1. Maruti Suzuki Jimny:

The lifestyle off-road SUV will have its prices announced this month and it will derive power from a 1.5L four-cylinder K15B petrol engine. The powertrain will be linked with a five-speed MT or a four-speed torque converter AT. Exclusively sold through Nexa premium dealerships, the five-door Jimny will compete against the upcoming Mahindra Thar.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be more spacious and feature-rich compared to the global three-door model. Despite being a sub-four-metre SUV, it will be positioned above the regular compact SUVs as it will likely have a starting price of around Rs. 10-5-11 lakh (ex-showroom). It will boast features such as a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

2. Hyundai Exter:

The Hyundai Exter micro SUV will make its world premiere in the coming weeks before reaching showrooms in India around August. The Exter will take on Tata Punch, Citroen C3 and some variants of the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. Underpinned by the same platform as the Grand i10 Nios, it will be equipped with a 1.2L NA petrol engine developing 84 PS and 113 Nm.

The powertrain will be paired with a five-speed manual transmission or a five-speed AMT. The more powerful 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged gasoline mill could also be utilised. It produces 120 PS maximum power and 172 Nm. The Exter has a distinctive design taking inspiration from the global crop of Hyundai SUVs including Casper and Santa Fe.

3. Tata Nexon Facelift:

The facelifted version of the Tata Nexon will reportedly go on sale around August this year. It will have a thoroughly redesigned exterior taking inspiration from the Curvv concept and the interior will gain a host of new features and technologies including a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a digital cluster, etc.

It will be powered by a new 1.2L turbo DI petrol engine developing 125 PS and 225 Nm, hooked with a manual or a DCT borrowed from Altroz.