3 All-New Toyota SUVs Worth Waiting For In India

Here is an in-depth preview of the three Toyota SUVs that are expected to launch in India within the next 24 months

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is expected to launch up to three new SUVs in India within the next 18 to 24 months. Among these is an all-electric SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki eVX platform, scheduled for debut in the second half of next year. This model will also be exported to various international markets.

Before the arrival of the electric midsize offering, the Japanese automaker is expected to introduce two new hybrid SUVs. With these upcoming models, TKM plans to enhance its market presence in India by offering a diverse range of options. Here are the key details:

1. Toyota Electric SUV:

Toyota’s midsize electric SUV is scheduled for launch in H2 2025, drawing inspiration from the Urban SUV concept revealed last year boasting a futuristic design. This new electric SUV is expected to deliver a driving range of up to 550 kilometers utilising a 60 kWh battery pack in the top-spec trims. It will be underpinned by a derivative of the 27PL platform, which will also be used in the forthcoming Maruti Suzuki eVX.

2. Toyota Fortuner MHEV:

The mild-hybrid version of the Toyota Fortuner is already on sale in many global markets. This model is equipped with a 48-volt MHEV system that works alongside a 2.8L four-cylinder GD series diesel engine which is all too familiar in India. The technology increases performance, particularly during acceleration and low-speed driving while also enhancing fuel efficiency and lowering emission levels.

While the precise launch date for the mild hybrid electric vehicle (MHEV) variant of the Toyota Fortuner has not been confirmed, it is expected that the SUV will debut in the due course of 2025.

3. 7-Seater Toyota Hyryder:

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder’s three-row version is expected to make its debut in early or mid-2025. It will compete against rivals such as the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, Citroen C3 Aircross, and the soon-launching Hyundai Alcazar facelift. This new variant will introduce cosmetic improvements and additional features, while retaining the 1.5L mild-hybrid and 1.5L strong hybrid petrol units.