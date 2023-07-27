3 All-New Toyota Cars Launching This Year In India – Key Info

Toyota is expected to launch the Rumion MPV next month while the new generation Vellfire and rebadged Fronx will follow in the coming months

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) will launch as many as three all-new cars in the Indian market over the next three to four months. Here we have brought you all the known details:

1. New-Gen Toyota Vellfire:

The new generation Toyota Vellfire will be officially launched around September this year and select dealerships are already taking initial tokens for the luxury MPV. It will continue to be made available with a petrol/hybrid powertrain but the interior and exterior will be subjected to a slew of revisions. The features list will also be upgraded with more advanced technologies.

2. Toyota Rebadged Ertiga:

The Japanese manufacturer already sells the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga under the Rumion nameplate in South Africa. It will likely go on sale sometime next month in India and will get minor cosmetic revisions and the interior could get a different theme but the features list will remain identical.

The existing 1.5L four-cylinder K15C mild-hybrid petrol engine will be utilised as in the Ertiga. It develops a maximum power output of around 105 PS and 137 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain will be linked with a five-speed manual transmission as standard while a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission will be an option.

3. Toyota Compact SUV (Based On Fronx):

Toyota’s Urban Cruiser compact SUV did not get updated when its donor, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza received its brand new generation last year. That left a huge void in Toyota’s lineup as Baleno is the only car from the company priced below Rs. 10 lakh currently. In April 2023, Maruti Suzuki introduced the Fronx compact SUV coupe, which is based on the Baleno premium hatchback.

The Fronx is positioned slightly below the Brezza and it has been well received by customers. To fill up the gap, Toyota will launch the badge-engineered version of the Fronx around this festive season as we reported before. It may also get minor exterior changes but we do hope it can be as distinguished as the Baleno/Glanza combo. It will be powered by a 1.2L K-series three-cylinder petrol and a 1.0L turbo petrol engine.