3 All-New Toyota Cars Launching Soon In India – All Details

Toyota will soon be launching the all-new Urban Cruiser in India to take on the other sub-4m compact SUVs in the market

Toyota Kirloskar Motor showed great progress in the recent months in terms of total sales volumes and is now all set to launch three new offerings in the Indian market. The Japanese carmaker is also said to be working on the next generation of the Toyota Fortuner that will likely go on sale next year.

Having said this, the brand is currently working on launching the new Innova HyCross Hybrid, Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the all-new Urban Cruiser in the coming months and here are all the details that you should know about these upcoming Toyota cars.

1. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder was recently unveiled by Toyota in India and will be the first hybrid SUV in the midsize SUV segment. Other cars like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, MG Hector, Volkswagen Taigun and the Skoda Kushaq also compete in the same segment.

The Hyryder will be offered with two powertrain options – 1.5L mild-hybrid and 1.5L strong hybrid. The SUV will also boast an extremely aggressive design that helps it offer a strong road presence. The brand will be launching this five-seater in the second half of August.

2. All-New Toyota Urban Cruiser

The launch of the Hyryder in India will be followed by the launch of the new Urban Cruiser in India that will take on the rivals like the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Mahindra XUV300, and more. In addition to the cosmetic updates, the new Urband Cruiser will also offer a long list of new features, an updated cabin, and a new 1.5L DualJet petrol engine.

3. Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid

The new Innova HyCross Hybrid is expected to make its Indian debut in late 2022 and will be sold alongside the existing Innova Crysta. The major highlights of the Innova Hycross Hybrid include a new 2.0L petrol hybrid engine and an all-new TNGA-C platform. The brand, however, is yet to comment on the official launch timeline of the new Innova Hycross Hybrid.