3 All-New Tata Electric SUVs Launching Soon In India – Key Details

Tata is planning to launch as many as three electric SUVs within a short span of time and here we have brought you all the key information

Tata Motors has a slew of new launches in the pipeline over the next few months as the facelifted Nexon, Harrier and Safari are waiting to debut. Besides the ICE models, the homegrown manufacturer will look to strengthen its EV portfolio with the arrival of the updated Nexon EV, Punch EV and the Curvv EV. Here we have brought you all the key info:

1. Tata Nexon EV Facelift:

The facelifted version of the Tata Nexon compact SUV will be introduced by the middle of next month in the domestic market and it will likely be followed by the updated Nexon EV. The best-selling passenger EV in the country will take heavy design inspiration from the Curvv concept while the interior will be a thorough makeover as well.

We expect the same battery packs and electric motors to continue as no change in the claimed driving range is expected.

2. Tata Punch Electric:

The ICE Tata Punch has been an instant hit amongst customers since its market launch in late 2021. It is available in petrol and CNG guises currently while the electric version is under development. It will be positioned above the Tiago EV in the brand’s lineup and will be incorporated with the Ziptron technology.

It will become the first Tata electric vehicle to sit on the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) platform, which is modular in nature. The spy images of the test mules indicate the presence of a charging port at the front unlike the Nexon EV and Tiago EV. The interior will receive a host of updates as it will likely get a new two-spoke steering wheel and a revised dashboard and centre console. It is expected to go on sale by the end of this year.

3. Tata Curvv EV:

The Tata Curvv concept was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo earlier this year. In 2024, the ICE and EV versions of the Curvv will go on sale in India. The zero-emission Curvv will be the first to arrive likely in the first half of the next CY. It will become the most advanced electrified vehicle from the brand upon launch.