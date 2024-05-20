3 All-New Tata Cars Launching Soon In India – 2 SUVs & 1 Hatch

Tata Motors is working to introduce new models such as Curvv, Altroz Racer and Nexon CNG in the coming months in India. All three Tata cars were showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024

Indian automobile manufacturer Tata Motors is renowned for its range of EVs, offering good performance and are available at relatively affordable prices compared to other car manufacturers. Now the company is working to introduce new models in the coming months. Let’s take a look at the three upcoming Tata cars in the Indian market.

1. Tata Curvv

Recently showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024 in the concept form, the Tata Curvv is the much-awaited car this year. The company will introduce both ICE and electric versions of the Curvv. Its EV version will likely offer a range of around 400 km, while the ICE variant is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine.

On the feature front, the Tata Curvv will likely receive a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, a large touchscreen infotainment system, and much more. We expect the Tata Curvv EV and ICE versions to launch by June this year and late 2024 respectively.

2. Tata Nexon CNG

Showcased at the Bharat Mobility Show, the Tata Nexon CNG will be the first turbo-petrol CNG car in the Indian market. In terms of powertrain, the Nexon CNG will draw power from a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, however, specifications are yet to be revealed. Equipped with twin-cylinder technology, the Tata Nexon CNG is likely to cost a premium of Rs 1 lakh over the petrol manual variants. The Tata Nexon CNG might launch in mid-2024 as reports suggest.

3. Tata Altroz Racer

Tata Motors is also working to launch the Altroz Racer in the Indian market. Earlier showcased at Auto Expo 2023, the Tata Altroz Racer gets sporty strips on the front fascia and will come equipped with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine which generates 118 hp power and 172 Nm torque.

Likely to be offered in manual gearbox only, the Altroz Racer will receive a new instrument cluster, a large infotainment system, wireless charging, six airbags and ventilated front seats. As per various reports, the company is planning to launch Tata Altroz Racer in the coming months.