3 All-New SUB-4m SUVs Launching This Year [Confirmed List]

The sub-4m SUV segment in India currently hosts the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300 and the Ford EcoSport

The sub-compact SUV space currently has six entries, with all the big brands sharing a piece of the pie. Other manufacturers that currently do not have a product spawned off in the said space, are tempted by this to launch their very own sub-4m SUV. Three big manufacturers that will be entering the sub-compact SUV this year will be Kia Motors, Nissan Motor India Private Limited and Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

We have listed the three sub-compact SUVs that are set to be launched in the Indian market by the end of this year, with all their details, continue reading to know more about them –

1. Kia Sonet

Kia Motors confirmed its plans of launching a sub-4m SUV when it showcased the ‘Sonet’ concept at the 2020 Auto Expo. The SUV will be launching later this year, and will be sharing its underpinnings with the Hyundai Venue. This means that the 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines of the Venue will be borrowed by the Sonet.

However, the Sonet will feature a very distinctive design that will help the car have its own unique identity. Apart from that, it will also come equipped with a few new features, but is expected to, however it will likely be priced similarly to the Venue.

2. Nissan Magnite

Nissan is also working on entering the sub-4m SUV with the ‘Magnite’ SUV, which will offer loads of features like a giant touchscreen, connected-car tech, 360-degree camera, two-tone paint options and a premium set of alloys. Apart from features, what will also work in the Magnite’s favour is the pricing, with Nissan expected to price the car from Rs 5.25 lakh, which will make it undercut all its rivals by a big margin.

The Magnite could be offered with Triber’s 1.0-litre three-cylinder (72 PS/96 Nm) motor, or a turbocharged version of the same engine. Apparently, Nissan is betting big on the Magnite, and the sub-4m SUV can make or break things for the Japanese carmaker in the country.

3. Toyota Urban Cruiser

We will be soon seeing the second product under the product-sharing global agreement between Toyota and Suzuki, which will be a Toyota sub-compact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. However, unlike Glanza-Baleno, the Toyota SUV will feature a host of cosmetic changes.

The car will likely be called the ‘Urban Cruiser’, and is expected to be offered with the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that the Maruti Vitara Brezza uses. The said motor puts out 105 PS of maximum power, along with 138 Nm of peak torque, and comes with mild-hybrid tech. The transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual, and an optional automatic gearbox.