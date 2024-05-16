3 All-New Sedans Launching This Year – Maruti, Honda & Skoda

Here we have listed the 3 upcoming new sedans in India from brands like Maruti Suzuki, Honda and Skoda

While the popularity of the sedans has hit an all-time low, the segment does bring in decent volumes for some manufacturers. In the second half of this calendar year, as many as three new models are expected to hit the market from carmakers like Maruti Suzuki, Honda and Skoda. Here we have explained about them:

1. New Honda Amaze:

The highly anticipated third-generation Honda Amaze is expected to debut later this year, most around the festive season, with significant updates to both its exterior and interior design. The design revisions will align the Amaze with the latest global sedans from Honda, such as the Accord and Civic, if the radical transformation really comes into existence.

The upcoming compact sedan will continue to rival the new Dzire, Tata Tigor and Hyundai Aura and it may continue with the existing petrol mill, mated to manual or automatic transmission choices. The cabin will be more advanced and feature-rich as well compared to the outgoing model.

2. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire:

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Swift was launched a few days ago in India. Meanwhile, its sedan counterpart, the Dzire, is set to receive significant updates both internally and externally in the second half of 2024. Notably, it will be the first compact sedan in India to boast a sunroof, and its interior will undergo significant modifications as well, offering an enhanced features list compared to the outgoing model.

Additionally, a new 1.2L Z series petrol engine will be introduced to the lineup, producing close to 82 PS and 112 Nm. It will be paired with a five-speed MT or a five-speed AMT. A CNG variant could be added to the range later. It will also get visual differences to distinguish itself from its compact hatchback sibling.

3. New-Gen Skoda Octavia:

After the recent re-introduction of the Superb, Skoda appears to be exploring the potential of introducing the latest generation of the global Octavia to the Indian market. Although official details are not yet available, there is a possibility that it may be initially sold via the Completely Built-Up (CBU) route upon arrival in late 2024 or 2025.