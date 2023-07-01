3 All-New Midsize SUVs To Have Prices Announced Soon – Details

The midsize SUV segment will see the launch of the Kia Seltos facelift, Citroen C3 Aircross and Honda Elevate sooner rather than later

Over the next two months, the midsize SUV segment will witness the announcement of prices of two models that had already been unveiled in India. In addition, cloaks will be lifted off the facelifted Kia Seltos in the coming days ahead of its official price reveal.

1. Kia Seltos Facelift:

The 2023 Kia Seltos will be revealed on July 4 in India and it has already been teased. It will come with a plethora of cosmetic revisions and interior updates. More importantly, it will be equipped with a new 1.5L turbo petrol engine capable of producing 160 PS maximum power and 253 Nm. The interior will pack new features including a curved display integration and ADAS technology.

2. Citroen C3 Aircross:

The Citroen C3 Aircross will have its prices announced in the coming months and it will be offered only with a 1.2L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine found in the C3 compact hatchback. It will be hooked with a six-speed manual transmission only. Courtesy of high localisation, we do expect the five-seater midsize SUV to be priced competitively in India. Only of its key advantages will be the presence of a seven-seater variant.

3. Honda Elevate:

Honda Cars India unveiled the Elevate midsize SUV just a while ago and it will be launched in India during this festive season. The Elevate is based on the same platform as the fifth generation City. However, it will be powered by only the 1.5L four-cylinder VTEC petrol engine and not the 1.5L strong hybrid e:HEV powertrain which can also be found in the City.

The NA gasoline mill will develop a maximum power output of 121 PS and 145 Nm of peak torque. It will be mated to a six-speed manual transmission or a CVT automatic unit. The Honda Elevate is expected to carry a starting price of Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will be available in an expansive range.

It will be packed with features on the inside too and will bank big on its practicality as it has the highest ground clearance and the largest bootspace in its segment.