3 All-New Midsize SUVs Launching In The Coming Months

These are the three upcoming midsize SUVs slated for launch in the coming months in India from Tata, Hyundai, and Citroen

Over the next few months, India’s automotive market is all pumped for the launch of new midsize IC-engined SUVs from manufacturers like Hyundai, Tata, and Citroen. This segment is already fiercely competitive, with numerous car brands in India competing for attention in this specific category.

1. Tata Curvv:

In February, Tata showcased the production model of the Curvv concept at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. The electric variant is slated for a Q3 CY2024 release and it will be followed closely by the ICE version before the end of the year. The ICE Curvv will be equipped with a new 1.2L DI turbo petrol engine and a 1.5L turbo diesel.

The 1.2L DI turbocharged petrol mill will develop 125 PS of peak power and 225 Nm of torque, whereas the 1.5L turbo diesel engine will offer 115 PS and 260 Nm of torque. Buyers will have the option to select between manual and automatic transmissions. It will take on Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, VW Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq.

2. Citroen Basalt:

Citroen recently unveiled the Basalt Vision coupe concept, slated for release in the latter half of this year in its production avatar. Positioned above the C3 Aircross, it will directly challenge the upcoming Tata Curvv as it’s a coupe SUV.

Constructed on the heavily localised CMP architecture, this five-seater will be powered by the familiar 1.2L turbo three-cylinder petrol engine found in the C3 Aircross producing 110 PS. The Citroen Basalt will likely be available with both manual and automatic transmission options.

3. Hyundai Alcazar Facelift:

Later this calendar year, around the festive season to be precise, the Hyundai Alcazar is set to undergo a significant update taking plenty of inspiration from the Creta facelift. Expect substantial changes to both the exterior and interior, along with an enhanced features list boasting premium amenities including Level 2 ADAS. The 1.5L turbo petrol and 1.5L diesel engines will remain unchanged though and the transmission choices will be carried over too.