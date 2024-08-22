3 All-New Maruti Suzuki EVs In The Works – Key Launch Details

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to make a significant impact in the EV market with plans to introduce three new models over the next two to three years

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is reportedly working on three new electric vehicles for the Indian market, with an SUV, an MPV, and a hatchback expected to be in development. These models are expected to launch within the next two to three years.

Now, let us dive deep into all the key information about the three forthcoming models.

1. Maruti Suzuki eVX:

After its debut at the 2023 Auto Expo, the eVX concept received notable enhancements and was later presented in a more refined form in Tokyo. Expected to hit the market in early to mid-2025, it will compete with models like the Mahindra XUV400, the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV, and the recently launched Tata Curvv EV. The eVX will be built on a skateboard platform derived from Toyota’s 27PL architecture, boasting a range of approximately 550 km.

2. Maruti Suzuki YMC MPV:

Maruti Suzuki is reportedly developing its first electric MPV, codenamed YMC, which is set to launch around 2026 in India. This new model will share the same platform as the eVX midsize electric SUV. It is anticipated to feature a 60 kWh battery pack, similar to the eVX, with a claimed range of over 500 km on a full charge.

The Maruti Suzuki YMC is expected to set the stage for a Toyota electric MPV, which could arrive around late 2026 or 2027. Similar to the YMC, this Toyota model might be exported to various global markets from India, signifying a notable advancement in the collaborative efforts between the two brands. However, no official confirmation has been provided yet.

3. Maruti Suzuki eWX Based EV:

The Suzuki eWX concept, which made its global debut in late 2023 at the Japan Mobility Show, hints at Suzuki’s potential entry into the mass electric vehicle market. Reports suggest that this concept could serve as the foundation for an affordable electric vehicle designed specifically for the Indian market. Expected to compete with models like the MG Comet EV and Tata Tiago EV in the budget-friendly EV segment, Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that an electric hatchback is currently under consideration.