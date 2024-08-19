3 All-New Kia Cars Confirmed To Launch Soon In India

Kia is preparing to launch at least three new cars soon in India and here we have explained about each of them

Kia India is gearing up to introduce a host of new models within the next 12 to 18 months in the domestic market across different segments and price brackets. The South Korean auto major will look to strengthen its presence mainly in the EV and SUV categories. Here we have explained about the all the three models that are arriving soon:

1. Kia EV9:

Kia’s EV9, based on the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), will be a significant addition to the electric vehicle market as it will sit at the top of the range. It features a three-row seating arrangement and is scheduled for launch on October 3, 2024. The Kia EV9 boasts a driving range of over 541 km on the WLTP cycle.

The ultra-fast 800V charging capability allows the EV9 to gain 239 km of range in just 15 minutes. It will be brought into the country via CBU route and the exterior is based on the Opposites United design philosophy. The SUV measures 5.01 metres long, 1.98 metres wide, and 1.75 metres tall. The interior will also be loaded with equipment.

2. New Kia Carnival:

The new Kia Carnival is also set to launch on October 3, positioned in a premium segment with a price tag of over Rs. 50 lakh (ex-showroom). With multiple seating configurations, it will cater to those seeking premium appeal and versatility. The Carnival will continue to use the 2.2L four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine, producing 200 PS and 440 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The equipment list will comprise a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, ADAS, ambient lighting, ventilated and massage seats, automatic climate control, a head-up display, a digital rear-view mirror, a digital key with fingerprint recognition, multiple airbags and much more.

3. Kia Syros:

The Kia Syros will be slotted between the Sonet and Seltos and it will come with upright proportions and tall pillars enabling a spacious appeal. It could share engine and transmission options with the Sonet and the interior will be packed with advanced features and technologies. It will be launched in H1 2025 and will likely be followed by hybrid and electric variants in the future.