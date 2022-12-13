3 All-New EVs To Launch Next Month In India – Atto 3, XUV400, Air EV

With electric cars now getting popular in the country, many brands are currently working on launching new electric cars in the coming few months

Many new cars will be making their Indian debut next month at the Delhi Auto Expo and will offer a strong package for the buyers. In addition to this, as many as three new electric cars will also be launching in the country including the new MG Air EV and here are all the details you need to know.

1. BYD Atto 3

BYD recently introduced the new Atto 3 as its second offering for the Indian market and is likely to commence with deliveries next month. Launched at a starting price of Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the new Atto 3 is one of the most capable and practical electric cars in the country and will be offered with a 60 kWh Blade battery pack that will offer a claimed range of over 500 km on a single charge.

For those wondering, it gets a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor with a rated power and torque output of 201 bhp and 310 Nm respectively. The battery pack can be charged up to 80 per cent in just 50 minutes while using a fast charger while the users can also charge the car using the standard home charger.

2. Mahindra XUV400 EV

The Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV is also likely to soon go on sale and is said to be offered in three variant options for buyers. This new EV gets a 39.4 kWh battery pack that powers a front-axle mounted single motor setup with a rated peak power and torque output of 150 bhp and 310 Nm respectively.

With a claimed 0-100kmph time of just 8.3 seconds, it is the fastest Made-In-India electric car and will take on the rivals like the Tata Nexon EV and the MG ZS EV in the market. The Mahindra XUV400 price in India is likely to start from Rs 18-20 lakh (ex-showroom).

3. MG Air EV

The new MG Air EV will be showcased at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023 and will be positioned as one of the smallest cars in the market. The new Air EV is likely to be priced from Rs 8-10 lakh (ex-showroom) and will directly challenge the Tata Tiago EV in the country.

The new MG Air EV is likely to be offered with a 20-25 kW battery pack that will be powered by a single-motor setup which delivers close to 68 hp. With a claimed range of over 200 km on a single charge, this new electric car in India will offer a practical package for buyers and is likely to enjoy a strong demand in the coming months.