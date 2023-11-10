3 All-New Compact SUVs Launching Soon In India

Explore the upcoming ICE compact SUVs, slated to launch in the Indian market in 2024, from brands like Kia, Mahindra, and Toyota

In the dynamic landscape of the Indian automotive market, the compact SUV segment continues to captivate consumers with its affordability and value proposition. As the competition intensifies, three eagerly awaited Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) compact SUVs are gearing up for their much-anticipated launch in 2024.

Let’s check out all the available details about these upcoming ICE compact SUVs:

1. Kia Sonet Facelift

Leading the charge is the Kia Sonet, set to undergo a mid-life facelift in the first quarter of 2024. While maintaining its competitive pricing, the updated Sonet is expected to showcase notable exterior enhancements, including revisions to the front grille, bumper, headlamps, LED DRLs, and fog lamps.

Interior updates may feature a digital instrument cluster akin to its cousin, the Hyundai Venue, along with refreshed switchgear for HVAC controls. The ICE powertrain options – 1.2L petrol mill, 1.0L turbo-petrol mill, and 1.5L turbo-diesel mill – will remain unchanged over the current model, as will the transmission options.

2. New Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra & Mahindra is all set to unveil the updated version of the XUV300, likely sometime early next year. The highlight of this compact SUV will be the introduction of a new 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, replacing the existing 6-speed AMT gearbox, while the 6-speed manual will likely continue forward unchanged. The engine options – a 108 BHP 1.2L turbo-petrol unit, 128 bhp 1.2L TGDi petrol unit, and 115 bhp 1.5L turbo-diesel unit – will likely remain unchanged.

Innovating in its segment, the 2024 Mahindra XUV300 is poised to become the first compact SUV to feature a panoramic sunroof. With potential additions like Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and a host of new features, the XUV300 promises to deliver a fresh driving experience while maintaining its ruggedness and comfort.

3. Toyota Taisor

Toyota will dip its toes once again in the compact SUV arena with its all-new Taisor, a sub-4-meter crossover based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. Expected to stand out with distinctive styling elements such as Toyota’s signature grille, new bumpers, and unique lighting features, the Taisor aims to carve its niche in the market. Inside the cabin, a fresh colour scheme and upholstery will complement its modern design.

It will boast a versatile engine lineup – a 100 BHP 1.0-litre Boosterjet petrol and an 88 BHP, 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol – the Taisor will offer both manual and automatic transmission options. A CNG option (76 BHP) will likely be offered as well on the Taisor, similar to its Maruti counterpart.