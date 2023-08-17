3 All-New Compact SUVs Launching Soon In India – Tata To Toyota

The Tata Nexon facelift, Kia Sonet facelift and a new Toyota sub-four-metre SUV are waiting to arrive

The compact SUV segment will see a lot of action in the coming months and here we have explained about the three upcoming models as the Tata Nexon facelift, Kia Sonet facelift and Toyota sub-four-metre SUV are about to enter the domestic market:

1. Tata Nexon Facelift:

The facelifted Tata Nexon is expected to go on sale sometime next month in India or in October. The updated compact SUV will get a raft of revisions inside and out and it has already been caught testing multiple times on public roads. The exterior will be heavily influenced by the Curvv concept while the interior will gain a number of advancements.

The equipment list will comprise a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, automatic climate control, a 360-degree camera system, a sunroof, a new two-spoke steering wheel, touch-based HVAC controls, a new dashboard and centre console, a new digital cluster, etc.

A new 1.2L DI petrol engine could be part of the lineup as well replacing the existing petrol mill and it will be more powerful and torquier. It could be linked with a manual or a new DCT borrowed from the Altroz premium hatchback.

2. Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor:

Toyota will launch the Rumion MPV based on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in the coming weeks and it will be followed by a new compact SUV this festive season. The Japanese manufacturer could christen it Urban Cruiser Taisor and it will be a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. Expect minor exterior and interior changes while the performance will be derived from the familiar 1.2L NA petrol and the 1.0L turbo petrol engines with manual and automatic transmission options.

3. Kia Sonet Facelift:

The updated Kia Sonet has already been spied testing on foreign soil and more recently in India as well. It will get a range of updates cosmetically and inside the cabin as well. Expect the existing powertrains to be carried over while the equipment list will be more advanced and feature-rich. It is believed to launch in early 2024.