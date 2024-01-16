3 All New Compact MPVs Waiting To Launch – Maruti To Nissan

Maruti Suzuki, Renault, and Nissan are launching a new compact MPV each in the Indian market, and here we give you all the available details

The Indian MPV market is about to get even hotter! Three major players – Maruti Suzuki, Renault, and Nissan – are gearing up to launch their brand-new compact MPVs in the coming years. Whether you’re a large family needing space, a frequent traveller seeking functionality, or simply looking for a value-packed vehicle, these upcoming MPVs should offer something for everyone.

Let’s look at all the information we have available about these upcoming compact MPVs in India:

1. Maruti Suzuki Compact MPV

Maruti Suzuki is planning to expand its lineup with an entry-level MPV, codenamed “YDB”. It will be based on the Suzuki Spacia available in Japan, inheriting its boxy silhouette for spaciousness. The India-spec version will be a little stretched out, but still stay comfortably under the four-meter limit for tax benefits.

The specifications haven’t been revealed yet, but as per speculations, it will get the 1.2-litre Z-series petrol engine from the upcoming Swift. The YDB will sit below the Ertiga and XL6 but be retailed through premium Nexa showrooms, adding a touch of premium-ness to the package.

2. Next-gen Renault Triber

The pioneer of the sub-four-meter MPV segment, the Renault Triber, is due for a makeover. While Renault hasn’t revealed specifics, we expect upgrades in design, features, and possibly even a few mechanical changes. Expect a new 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine option to be added alongside the existing 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol.

The Triber’s unique selling point – the clever three-row layout with a removable last row – is sure to be retained and further refined. The updated Triber will be better equipped to lock horns with Maruti’s upcoming entry-level MPV.

3. New Nissan Compact MPV

Nissan is also planning to dip its toes in the sub-4-metre MPV space, with the introduction of a new model based on the Renault Triber. Built alongside its French cousin in Chennai, the Nissan MPV will be positioned slightly lower than the Magnite, targeting mass-market buyers looking for an affordable, spacious family car.

Expect a design reflecting Nissan’s signature style and possibly some unique features to stand out from the crowd. The Nissan MPV aims to carve out its own niche, similar to the Triber, by offering practicality and value in a compact package.