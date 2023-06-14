3 All-New Cars Launching In July & Why You Should Wait For Them!

Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV based on the Toyota Innova Hycross will debut on July 5 and five days later, the Hyundai Exter will be launched in India

In the month of July 2023, the Indian automotive industry will witness the launch of three all-new cars and two of them have already been confirmed. Hyundai will introduce its entry-level SUV in the form of Exter while on the other end of the spectrum, Maruti Suzuki will debut its flagship premium MPV known as Invicto. It will be the badge-engineered version of the Toyota Innova Hycross.

Kia will more likely launch the heavily updated version of the Seltos next month as well. Here we have talked about why you should wait for them if you are looking to buy a new car.

1. Hyundai Exter:

The micro SUV will be loaded with features and technologies right from the base variant. The second largest carmaker in the country will offer six airbags as standard along with a host of other safety features. In a typical Hyundai way, the Exter will be available in an expansive range and is expected to carry a starting price of around Rs. 6.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Hyundai Exter will be underpinned by the same platform as the Grand i10 Nios and it will have tall pillars and presumably a good interior space. Under the bonnet, a 1.2L three-cylinder NA petrol engine found in i10, i20, Venue and Aura will be utilised. It will be paired with a five-speed MT or a five-speed AMT while a CNG version will also be available.

2. Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV:

The flagship Invicto MPV from Maruti Suzuki is the first cross-based Toyota supplied to the Indo-Japanese manufacturer and it will be sold through Nexa outlets. It will sit on the same TNGA-C platform as its donor. The front-wheel-driven Invicto MPV will offer the same cabin space and features list as the Innova Hycross while the performance bits will also be similar. The 2.0L strong hybrid petrol engine should be capable of delivering over 21 kmpl claimed fuel economy.

3. Kia Seltos Facelift:

The facelifted version of the Kia Seltos will be subjected to a slew of revisions inside and out. The thoroughly refreshed midsize SUV will gain new features including ADAS tech and the cherry on top will be an all-new 1.5L turbo petrol engine kicking out 160 PS maximum power and 253 Nm of peak torque. It will be linked with a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed DCT.