3 All-New Budget Hyundai Compact SUVs To Wait For In India

Hyundai is set to expand its lineup with three new SUVs which are expected to launch in India over the next two to three years, all aimed at the competitive sub-Rs. 10 lakh segment. These new models will cater to budget-conscious buyers in the compact SUV market. Read on to know more:

1. New Gen Hyundai Venue:

The new generation Hyundai Venue is expected to debut next year, bringing notable enhancements to its exterior and interior design. It could be the first model rolled out of the brand’s Talegaon plant acquired from General Motors. No significant changes are expected under the hood as the 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine and the 1.0L turbo petrol engine will likely continue, paired with manual and automatic transmission options.

2. Hyundai Inster:

The Hyundai Inster EV, set for an India launch in 2026, is expected to compete directly with the Tata Punch EV. This electric micro SUV boasts a driving range of up to 355 km (WLTP cycle) in international markets and includes features like fast charging and bi-directional charging capabilities. Additionally, it will come equipped with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The Hyundai Inster comes equipped with a 10.25-inch digital instrument console and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It also features a wireless charging pad, pixel-themed graphics on the steering wheel, and customizable upper door trim garnishes for added personalization. Optional amenities include heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and versatile second-row seats that can split 50:50 with sliding and reclining functions, enhancing comfort and practicality for passengers.

3. Hyundai Bayon:

Hyundai is gearing up to expand its SUV range in India with an all-new crossover, codenamed Bc4i, which takes design cues from the globally sold Bayon. Built on the i20 platform, this compact SUV is expected to make its debut in FY27. Positioned to compete with models like the Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, it will aim to capture the growing demand for compact crossovers in the Indian market.

The upcoming Hyundai SUV, slotted between the Venue and the Creta, is expected to come with a feature-packed cabin. Likely sharing the same engine and gearbox options as the Venue, it will look to offer both performance and practicality while catering to customers seeking a compact yet well-equipped SUV.