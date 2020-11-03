3.33 Lakh Cars Sold In Oct 2020 In India, Highest Ever Monthly Sales

With major carmakers posting their best ever monthly sales, it comes as no surprise to see the automotive industry recording its highest volume tally

The sales of passenger cars in the month of October 2020 reached newer heights as the overall tally set a new record in the Indian auto industry with more than 3.33 lakh units. Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) registered a total of 1,82,448 units with a YoY growth of 18.9 per cent – domestic sales of 1,66,825 units and 6,037 units for Toyota as part of the OEM supply deal.

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) achieved its highest domestic sales as well in October 2020 with 56,606 units and shipped 12,230 units, leading to a total of 68,835 units. Compared to the same month in 2019, the second largest carmaker in the country recorded 50,010 units with 13.2 per cent YoY volume increase.

Domestically, Tata Motors garnered a total of 23,617 units as against 13,169 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with 79 per cent YoY growth. The previous month of September 2020 saw 21,199 units with MoM sales increase of 11 per cent. The homegrown auto major finished third in the manufacturers’ standings and it came on the back of it recording three digit YoY growth for two months in a row.

Kia Motors India is certainly on a roll and the launch of the Sonet compact SUV could not have come at a better time. The five-seater posted the highest sales in its segment in September 2020 while its numbers last month were also impressive as it helped Kia to seal fourth position ahead of big guns like Mahindra, Toyota, Honda, Renault and others.

Mahindra & Mahindra recorded just over 18,600 units last month for fifth position ahead of Toyota which registered 4 per cent sales growth by sweeping in 12,373 units. Renault, the French manufacturer, posted just over 11,000 units in the month of October 2020 as against 11,516 units during the same period in 2019 with a deficit of 4 per cent.

Honda Cars India posted 10,836 units last month as against 10,010 units in October 2019 with 8 per cent Year-on-Year volume growth. Ford and MG recorded 1 per cent and 6 per cent sales increase respectively. Volkswagen, Skoda, Nissan and FCA covered between eleventh and fourteenth spots.