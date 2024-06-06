2W Sales In India May 2024: Hero, Honda, TVS, Bajaj, RE, Suzuki

Hero MotorCorp finished the month by selling around 5 lakh units, acquiring the top spot in the Indian market followed by Honda

India is home to the biggest two-wheeler market in the world and the trend has been consistent over the past few years. Keeping up the pace, the sales results for the month of May 2024 are out and in this article, we will have a look at the sales figures of the top 6 two-wheeler manufacturers in the Indian market.

Hero MotorCorp is leading the Indian two-wheeler market in the month of May 2024 by selling a total of 4,98,123 units, accounting for a 1.79 per cent YOY growth. Comparing the April 2024 figures (5,13,296 units), the MOM sales declined by a marginal 2.95 per cent. Regarding the exports, the YOY growth stood at 40 per cent as the Indian company exported 18,673 units in May 2024.

Trailing behind Hero MotoCorp is the Honda which sold 4,50,589 units in May 2024, a massive 44.81% gain over the previous year. For the record, the Honda’s May 2023 sales figures stood at 3,11,144 units. On the MOM front, a decline of 6.33 per cent is observed.

S. No. Two-Wheeler OEM Sales in May 2024 Sales in May 2023 1. Hero MotorCorp (1.79%) 4,98,123 4,89,336 2. Honda (44.81%) 4,50,589 3,11,144 3. TVS Motor Company (42.30%) 3,59,590 2,52,690 4. Bajaj Auto (-3.32%) 1,88,340 1,94,811 5. Suzuki (81.49%) 1,11,512 61,442 6. Royal Enfield (-10.26%) 63,531 70,795

Acquiring the third spot in the domestic sales tally is the TVS Motor Company selling a total of 3,59,590 units. In May 2024, the YOY sales growth stood at a considerable 42.30 per cent, compared to May 2023 figures of 2,52,690 units. TVS also registered a growth in MOM analysis with a 19.28% increase.

Bajaj Auto is also not too far behind as it managed to sell 1,88,340 units in May 2024, registering a 3.32 per cent YOY de-growth. The Indian two-wheeler manufacturer also lost in the MOM sales comparison as April 2024’s figures stood at 2,16,950 units. Despite not performing very well in the domestic market, the company shined in exports as it saw a 4% increase over the previous year.

Suzuki Motorcycle India registered good growth in May 2024 by selling 1,11,512 units, accounting for an 81.49% increase over the previous year. Meanwhile, the MOM growth for Suzuki stood at 26.62 per cent. Last but not least, Royal Enfield sold 63,531 units in May 2024, a 10.26% YOY decline compared to the May 2023 sales figures of 70,795 units. Similarly, on the MOM sales front, a 15.33 per cent de-growth can be observed.