2,849 Units Of Volkswagen Taigun Sold In November 2021

Volkswagen Taigun was launched in India in September this year, and it has already become the bestselling model in the brand’s lineup in our market. Despite the market slowdown affecting the Indian automobile industry, the Taigun’s sales figures are fairly strong. In November 2021, Volkswagen sold a total of 2,849 units of the SUV in the Indian market.

As the SUV was launched mere months ago, there are no Year-on-Year (YoY) sales comparisons to make here. On a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis, the SUV’s sales have seen an 11.68 per cent sales growth compared to its October 2021 sales figure of 2,551 units.

The Taigun is the second vehicle to be based on the Volkswagen group’s ‘MQB A0 IN’ platform, the first one being Skoda Kushaq. The VW SUV has garnered over 18,000 bookings to date, which is quite an impressive number. However, the manufacturer has already maxed out the Taigun’s production for 2021, which would result in a long waiting period for it.

In the Indian market, Volkswagen Taigun is available with two engine options. The first one is a 1.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-3 petrol motor, capable of generating 115 PS and 178 Nm. Transmission choices on this powerplant consist of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.

The second option is a 1.5-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 petrol engine, which can belt out 150 PS and 250 Nm. This motor comes with a choice between a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DSG. There is no diesel engine option available on the Taigun, as VW Group has decided not to offer any in India after the BS6 emission norms came into effect.

Volkswagen Taigun is priced from Rs. 10.54 lakh to Rs. 17.54 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Apart from its cousin, Skoda Kushaq, its biggest rivals in the Indian market include Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, etc.

Interestingly, VW is planning to launch a new sedan in India, which will be based on the same ‘MQB A0 IN’ platform as the Taigun. This upcoming sedan, likely to be named ‘Virtus’, is expected to launch in India in the first half of 2022 as a replacement for VW Vento.