280 PS 2024 Hyundai Elantra N Gets Visual & Mechanical Changes

2024 Hyundai Elantra N spearheads the brand’s expansion into China alongside the Elantra N TCR racecar

Hyundai Motor Company has today announced celebrating the eighth anniversary of its high-performance N brand with the global launch of the refreshed Elantra N, which is sold as Avante N in South Korea and as i30 Sedan N in Australia. It gets s upgraded technology derived from motorsport competition to provide improved stability and comfort.

The Hyundai Elantra N spearheads the brand’s expansion into China alongside the Elantra N TCR racecar. It made its world premiere earlier this year at Auto Shanghai 2023 along with Elantra N TCR, which took the crown for the TCR class at Nürburgring 24-hour endurance race for two straight years and won the WTCR team and driver championship last year.

The new Elantra N is also created with knowledge from the Elantra N Cup One Make Racing (OMR) series resulting in detailed refinements in software (logic) and hardware (weight reduction, suspension setup). The ride and handling enhancements include a reinforced engine mount membrane for reduced after-shake and improved agility, G-bushing reinforcement for improved yaw response and steering precision, and a new rear suspension S/ABS insulator changed from rubber to urethane on rear support for improved damping and yaw response.

Electronic Controlled Suspension (ECS) hardware has been improved for enhanced body control and optimized software for the hardware change. For the steering system, the gearbox yoke specification is improved for better steering feedback and direct feeling. The low-friction universal joint is used to increase steering precision. The motor-driven power steering software has been optimized according to new chassis and steering changes.

The front and rear tyre pressure have increased to 36/34 psi to compensate for the front axle load increase while maintaining front-to-rear ride and handling balance. It also receives improved cooling without compromising aerodynamic efficiency and for maximum cooling on the radiator surface, a duct-style air guard guides airflow to maximize speed and improve aerodynamics, fuel efficiency and cooling ability in extreme conditions.

The wing-type spoiler improves aerodynamics for maximum speed and faster corner exits. The new model’s front bumper air guide, derived from motorsports, improves braking performance by allowing air to flow directly towards the brake to cool off the heat generated from braking.

Braking is further enhanced with upgraded Electronic Stability Control (ESC) software and the addition of a thermal protector on the front brake hose for increased endurance. Furthermore, the new Elantra N’s software has been reprogrammed for optimal use of high-octane gasoline to improve performance.

The new Elantra N’s 2.0T GDi engine was specially developed for N models and it delivers 280 PS maximum power and 393 Nm. It is paired with a six-speed MT or an eight-speed DCT transmission. It has a top speed of 280 kmph. The exterior updates include a lower stance with enlarged black trim and exterior colour garnish, which combined with the bolder bumper design.

On the sides, N-specific red strips across the front and rear bumpers including the side sill mouldings, and there is a black anodized emblem. At the rear, the black bumper has been enlarged and a boat tail detail has been added. Inside, the new Elantra N gets an N-specific steering wheel and shift knob, instrument cluster and infotainment systems as well as N light sport bucket seats with illuminated logo.