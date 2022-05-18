2,631 Units Of Volkswagen Taigun Sold In India In April 2022

Last month, i.e., in April 2022, Volkswagen India sold a total of 2,380 units of the Taigun SUV in our domestic car market

Volkswagen Taigun was launched in India back in September 2021. It was very well received, becoming the brand’s bestselling model in our market immediately after its introduction. This was true last month as well; Volkswagen sold 2,631 units of Taigun in the Indian market in April 2022, more than all other models in its lineup here.

In March 2022, the SUV had achieved a sales figure of 2,380 units, which translates to a sales growth of 10.55 per cent on a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis. There is no Year-on-Year (YoY) sales comparison, as VW Taigun wasn’t on sale in April last year. The manufacturer is hoping for the sales numbers of the SUV to increase further in the future.

In the Indian market, Volkswagen Taigun has two engine choices available. The first one is a 1.0-litre, turbocharged, 3-cylinder motor, with 115 PS and 178 Nm on tap. It can be had with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.

The second engine option is a 1.5-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 petrol mill, which belts out 150 PS and 250 Nm. Transmission choices here consist of a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. The SUV is only offered in a front-wheel-drive configuration, and there is no diesel engine option available here.

There are plenty of features and equipment available here, with the top variants offering a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), wireless smartphone charger, 8-inch digital instrument console, 17-inch machine-cut alloy wheels, MyVolkswagen Connect (connected car system), etc.

VW has taken care of safety as well, offering ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), idle engine start/stop system, anti-slip regulation (ASR), electronic differential lock, rear parking camera, ISOFIX child seat mounts, up to six airbags, etc. Also, the 1.5L engine gets active cylinder technology, which shuts down two cylinders whenever possible to improve fuel economy.

VW Taigun is currently priced from Rs. 11.40 lakh to Rs. 18.60 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). It shares its architecture (and powertrain options) with Skoda Kushaq, which is one of its closest rivals in the Indian market. Its other competitors include Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti S-Cross, etc.