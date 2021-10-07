25k Units Of Mahindra XUV700 Sold Out In An Hour; Prices Increased

Mahindra XUV700 prices have now increased for the second batch by up to Rs. 50,000; offered in an expansive range

Mahindra & Mahindra officially unveiled the complete price list of the XUV700 a few days ago. The competitively priced midsize SUV costs between Rs. 11.99 lakh for the base MX petrol manual and it goes all the way up to Rs. 22.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the range-topping model. Only a couple of days ago, two more Luxury trims also debuted to sit at the top of the range.

It must be noted that the introductory prices are applicable for only the first 25,000 reservations. From the beginning of this month, Mahindra has been showcasing the XUV700 to potential customers and Mahindra vehicle owners across dealerships present in the country and the official bookings have commenced today at 10 am.

The initial batch has now been announced to be sold out in just under sixty minutes and the prices are hiked for the second batch of customers. The next lot of 25,000 units will be on sale from tomorrow at 10 am as interested consumers can reserve the SUV online or at authorised dealer outlets. The second batch sees an increase of Rs. 40,000 for the MX petrol and Rs. 50,000 for the MX diesel trims.

The prices of the AX trims have increased between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 40,000 based on the variants and the newly launched AX7 Luxury Diesel AT AWD sees the lowest hike of Rs. 10,000. Over the last few weeks, the homegrown UV specialist received well over 2.6 lakh enquiries. Speaking of the matter, Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra said:

“We opened bookings at 10 am this morning. We are humbled and grateful for the response, in fact, thrilled that we have received 25000 XUV700 bookings in a record time of 57 minutes from its commencement. This constitutes up to six months of production depending on the variant at the committed launch prices. While we had anticipated the traffic and prepared our system with added server capacity, the overwhelming response could have regrettably led to a slow user experience by some of our customers.”

The Mahindra XUV700 is offered in five- and seven-seater trims across MX, AX3, AX5 and AX7 trim levels. It is powered by a 2.2-litre four-cylinder mHawk diesel and a 2.0-litre four-cylinder mStallion turbo petrol engine with a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission with AWD only in the top-spec diesel.