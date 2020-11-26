258 Units Of Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Sold In October 2020

Bajaj Chetak has a claimed range of 85 km on Sport mode and 95 km on Eco mode on a single charge and it has been decently received among customers

Bajaj Auto was the fourth largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the country last month as nearly half of its sales were attributed to the Pulsar range. The Chakan-based brand got back to selling scooters after years of absence earlier this year as the zero-emission Chetak was introduced for a price of Rs. 1 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune).

In October 2020, the electrified scooter posted 258 unit sales and is available in Urbane and Premium variants. The premium trim of the Bajaj Chetak costs Rs. 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune) and it features notable additions such as metallic coloured wheels, tan coloured seat, front disc brake and metallic colour scheme for the extra money of Rs. 15,000.

The Chetak Urbane does not have metallic paint and stopping duties are performed only by drum brake. It is equipped with a 4.1 kW electric motor linked with an automatic transmission. It develops 16 Nm torque and the battery pack is IP67 water resistant. To make the offering attractive, the Chetak has three-year/50,000 km warranty.

It has a claimed riding range of 95 kilometers on the Eco mode and 85 kilometers on the Sport mode in real world conditions. As for the charging time, Bajaj says it takes up to five hours to replenish back to 100 per cent and for short commutes, the Chetak can be charged back to 25 per cent in just an hour.

In the Bajaj Chetak, the dedicated Kick Down mode supplies juice when required. The Chetak nameplate was very popular in the domestic market back then and its revival meant that the design cues from the old model have been retained with smooth flowing body panels and a modern switchgear said to be ‘feather touch’.

It features a horseshoe shaped LED headlight, LED tail lamp and an all digital instrument cluster with an upright posture for relaxed riding characteristics. The reach of the new Bajaj Chetak will be expanded to more cities in the near future and it competes against TVS i-Qube and Ather 450X.