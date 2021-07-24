257 HP Toyota GR Yaris Hot Hatch Spied In India; 0-100 In Under 5.5 S

Toyota GR Yaris is powered by a 1.6-litre turbo three-cylinder petrol engine, which is the most powerful three-pot production mill on a road car

Toyota’s GR Yaris is the closest a production car could get to a WRC-spec machine as it is a good old homologation special and an exemplary to what a manufacturer can do with performance if they wanted to push boundaries. The GR Yaris has sent the reviewers and hardcore driving enthusiasts across the world wild for what it is made to do!

But, the irony is Toyota decided against introducing a new Yaris for World Rally Championship in 2021 to focus more on the Rally1-based car for the 2022 season. The GR Yaris made its global debut at the Tokyo Auto Salon in February 2020 before reaching global markets. It has been spotted in India for the first time but the likelihood of it launching here is very low.

The hot hatchback derives power from a 1.6-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine producing 257 hp and 360 Nm, and is paired with a six-speed manual transmission sending power to all four wheels through the first original AWD system developed by the brand in two decades. Moreover, the powertrain is the most powerful three-pot mill currently produced.

The Toyota GR Yaris has an electronically limited top speed of 230 kmph and it can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in less than 5.5 seconds. The Japanese brand also provides Normal, Sport and Track drive modes with different torque split for each mode between the front and rear axles. Toyota newly designed the body since the regular Yaris does not come as a three-door.

Amidst sharing the underpinnings with the standard Yaris, the rear end is exclusive to the Gazoo Racing version with the presence of double wishbones in place of a torsion beam setup. In addition, the 95 mm lowered roof is made of carbon polymer and to shed weight as part of aiding performance, the tailgate, hood and wings are of aluminium material.

It tips the weighing scale at 1,280 kg and is revered for its mighty handling characteristics. A Circuit Pack is also offered with performance upgrades such as front and rear Torsen LSD, 18-inch forged light alloy wheels shod on Michelin Pilot 45 rubber, red-painted brake callipers, retuned suspension and so on.

The Convenience Pack enables goodies such as JBL audio, navigation, parking sensors, ambient lighting, HUD, etc. Some of the key features in the Toyota GR Yaris are an eight-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, auto LED headlamps, Ultrasuede sports seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, auto wipers, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Trace Assist and Pre-Collision System.