Upcoming Cars In 2021 In India – Gravitas To New Scorpio [Video]

Here, we list the top upcoming vehicles that are slated to arrive in the Indian market next year in a comprehensive manner

2021 is going to be a busy year for the Indian automotive industry, as carmakers are planning to launch a lot of vehicles soon. These range from entry-level hatchbacks, to premium SUVs, to luxury sedans. In that last category, we’ll see the entry of Volvo S60 sedan, while on the other end of the spectrum is the next-gen Maruti Alto.

Maruti Suzuki will also launch the new-gen Celerio, Swift facelift, and even the Wagon-R EV (expectedly as a commercial vehicle) next year. Hyundai also has a few upcoming launches lined-up, including AX mini-SUV and 7-seater Creta.

Renault will enter the sub-4-metre SUV segment with the Kiger, which will share its platform and powertrains with the Nissan Magnite. Tata Motors will finally launch the Gravitas and HBX early next year, and the Altroz EV will debut by the end of 2021.

Mahindra will introduce a lot of new cars as well – new-gen Scorpio, new-gen XUV500, electric KUV100, and electric XUV300. The Force Gurkha will also arrive in its BS6 avatar, hopefully with major upgrades to its comfort and driveability, along with updated styling.

Skoda and Volkswagen will be introducing a slew of sedans and SUVs next year, to capture a larger portion of the Indian market. MG will launch the petrol version of the eZS (called ZS), and Jeep Compass facelift and Citroen C5 Aircross will also arrive in 2021.

Isuzu will also launch the new D-Max V-Cross in India, along with the new MU-X. Toyota will continue its rebadging strategy with the Maruti Ertiga, and along with that, the Fortuner facelift will also arrive next year. Eagle-eyed readers may have noticed that the list exceeds 25 cars, but as mentioned earlier, 2021 will be a busy year!