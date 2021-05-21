25 Units Of The Toyota Vellfire Sold In The Month Of April 2021

The Toyota Vellfire is currently offered in a single fully-loaded variant called Executive Lounge, which is priced at Rs 87 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

The Toyota Vellfire is currently the Japanese automaker’s most premium car in the Indian market. The luxurious people mover is currently priced at a base price of Rs 87 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) for the single fully-loaded Executive Lounge trim available on sale, and directly puts up against the Mercedes-Benz V-Class in the country.

So far, the Vellfire has managed to create a considerable customer base in the country, and the MPV continues to attract new buyers at a decent rate. In the month of April 2021, Toyota managed to sell 25 units of the Vellfire, which might sound pretty low, but is a respectable number considering the segment and price point of the luxury MPV.

Some of the highlights of the Vellfire’s interior include two plush electrically adjustable VIP seats in the second row that come with heating and cooling function, along with leg rests and a reclinable backrest. The middle seats are also power-adjustable with memory function, and get fold-out tables as well.

On the feature front, the MPV comes packed with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 13-inch rear entertainment screen which is mounted on the roof, a 17-speaker JBL sound system, two sun roofs, sun blinds for second and third rows, 16-colour roof ambient lighting, three-zone auto climate control, automatic LED headlamps, powered sliding doors, heated outside rear-view mirrors and much more.

On the safety front, the Vellfire has been equipped with 7 airbags, a panoramic view monitor, front and rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD and Brake Assist, Vehicle Dynamic Integrated Management, Vehicle Stability Control, Hill Start Assist Control, Brake Hold, a tyre pressure monitoring system and so on.

Powering the car is a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that is paired with two electric motors, which together help the engine generate 198 PS of maximum power along with 235 Nm peak torque. The engine comes mated to a CVT gearbox which sends power to both the axles.