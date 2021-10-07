25 Highest-Selling Cars In September 2021 In India – Altroz, Sonet, Kwid

In September 2021, Maruti continued to be the biggest car brand in India, although its lead over other carmakers wasn’t as massive as before

Last month, Maruti Alto beat all its siblings to become the best-selling car in the Indian market, with a sales figure of 12,143 units. Following it was Maruti Ertiga, of which 11,308 units were sold, thus remaining the top-selling MPV in our country and becoming the second best-seller overall in September 2021.

With 9,583 units sold, Kia Seltos was the third-highest selling car last month, while also becoming the best-selling SUV overall, beating Tata Nexon and Hyundai Creta. It is interesting to note that Maruti Suzuki, which used to dominate the sales chart, did not have the same level of success as before.

Still, seven out of the 25 top-selling cars of last month were from Maruti’s lineup. Hyundai has five models on that list, with Creta managing to break into the top five. Tata Motors also had an impressive sales performance in September 2021.

Among the 25 top-selling models, four were from Tata’s stable, which is an impressive feat for the homegrown carmaker, with Nexon even making into the top five. Three cars from Mahindra & Mahindra‘s range managed to break it into the top 25, while Kia had two on the list.

Toyota, Honda, MG, and Renault took one spot each on the list of the top 25. It should also be noted that the Indian car market went through a sales slump last month. A lot of carmakers saw a drop in sales, especially Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai.

Model Sales figures (September 2021) 1. Maruti Alto 12,143 units 2. Maruti Ertiga 11,308 units 3. Kia Seltos 9,583 units 4. Tata Nexon 9,211 units 5. Hyundai Creta 8,193 units 6. Maruti Baleno 8,077 units 7. Hyundai Venue 7,924 units 8. Maruti Eeco 7,844 units 9. Maruti Wagon-R 7,632 units 10. Tata Altroz 5,772 units 11. Hyundai i20 5,153 units 12. Tata Tiago 5,121 units 13. Toyota Innova Crysta 4,724 units 14. Kia Sonet 4,454 units 15. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 4,168 units 16. Maruti XL6 3,748 units 17. Mahindra XUV300 3,693 units 18. Honda City 3,348 units 19. Mahindra Thar 3,134 units 20. Hyundai Aura 2,862 units 21. Tata Harrier 2,821 units 22. Maruti S-Presso 2,793 units 23. MG Hector 2,722 units 24. Renault Kwid 2,710 units 25. Mahindra Scorpio 2,588 units

The popularity of SUVs continues to rise in India, as reflected in the list above. Sedans have seemingly lost a lot of market share though, across all segments, which seems to be a direct result of people opting for SUVs instead of sedans. Hatchbacks, however, still remain in high demand among buyers.