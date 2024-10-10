2025 Yamaha R3 Revealed With New Styling & Added Features

2025 Yamaha R3 gets a new design and more features have also been added; equipped with the same 321 cc parallel-twin though

The highly popular Yamaha R3 nameplate has been in production since 2015. While it has received updates in the past, 2024 marks a big shift for the supersport as a brand new design language has been incorporated making it in line with the latest faired offerings from the renowned Japanese manufacturer. For 2025 MY, Yamaha has included new equipment as well.

Hot on the heels of unveiling the new R9, the 2025 Yamaha R3 has received a brand new front end which is sharper than the motorcycle available in India. The R3 made its return to the domestic market late last year alongside its naked sibling, the MT-03, and is brought into the country via CBU route. Thus, we can expect the new model to arrive locally sometime in 2025.

Back to the design, the new R3 features a pair of slender LED projector headlamps and new LED Daytime Running Lights flanking the headlamp in the middle with a thunderbolt-like design. The side body panels and the rear have also been revised to further enhance its aggressive look. The equipment list now comprises a new LCD instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity and Bluetooth.

It is accompanied by a slipper and assist clutch that has long been missing. The updated Yamaha R3 is equipped with the familiar 321 cc parallel twin-cylinder fuel-injected liquid-cooled engine developing a maximum output of 41.4 bhp and 29.5 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is linked with a six-speed transmission.

The motorcycle will continue to compete with Kawasaki Ninja 300, Ninja 500, Aprilia RS 457 and others upon arrival in India. As for suspension, the faired R3 uses upside-down forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear sourced from Kayaba. The braking duties are handled by disc brakes at the front and rear, assisted by a dual-channel ABS system.

If Yamaha could introduce the R3 via CKD route and lower the prices, it would appeal to a wider band of evolving audiences in India. The enthusiasts seeking the 300-400 cc faired singles may also consider the R3 as a premium alternative.