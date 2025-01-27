2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 & 1200 RS Launched From Rs. 12.75 Lakh

2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 and the new 1200 RS will be available in Triumph dealerships from this month in India

Triumph Motorcycles India has today announced the launch of two updated Speed Twin models for 2025: the Speed Twin 1200 and the new Speed Twin 1200 RS. The Speed Twin 1200 features a 1,200 cc Bonneville twin engine producing a maximum power output of 105 PS at 7,750 rpm and 112 Nm of peak torque. It features two ride modes namely Road and Rain, optimised Cornering ABS and traction control.

The RS model offers additional features like fully adjustable Marzocchi front forks, Öhlins rear suspension, Brembo Stylema callipers, Metzeler Racetec RR K3 tyres and a Sport riding mode. Both models come with redesigned tanks, LED headlights with DRLs, compact silencers, and brushed aluminium details. The RS includes brushed aluminium mudguards and anodised headlight brackets.

The instrument cluster integrates LCD and TFT displays, offering turn-by-turn navigation, phone connectivity, and a USB-C charging port. Triumph Shift Assist is exclusive to the RS model. Over 50 accessories are available according to the British brand and the list includes clip-on bars, seat cowls, and quilted seats.

Also Read: Triumph Scrambler 400X Can Be Bought With Offers Worth Rs. 12,500 This Month Too

Prices start at Rs. 12,75,000 for the Speed Twin 1200 and Rs. 15,49,990 for the RS (both prices, ex-showroom). Both motorcycles will be available in Triumph dealerships from this month. With a host of enhancements in chassis, performance and technology, the motorcycles aim to bring more to the table in the modern classic sports segment.

The 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 gets improved handling through upgrades like Marzocchi suspension components including 43 mm front forks and twin rear units. They feature remote reservoirs in addition to adjustable preload on the back. The upgrades are said to ensure a ‘smooth, high-quality ride in real-world conditions.’

Also Read: 3 Upcoming Triumph Bikes In India In 2025-26 – Key Details

The new Triumph-branded radial callipers mounted to twin 320 mm discs are claimed to provide top-notch stopping power, together with all-round Metzeler Sportec M9RR tyres, fitted as standard. An extra 5 PS of maximum power has been achieved from Triumph’s high-compression Bonneville 1200 twin engine as well this time around.