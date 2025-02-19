2025 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Launched In India, Bookings Open

2025 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 has been made available in ZX and GR-S variants; powered by a twin turbo V6 engine producing 304 hp and 700 Nm

Toyota has officially opened bookings for the 2025 Land Cruiser 300 in India. Built on the modular TNGA-F platform, the Land Cruiser 300 boasts a lightweight yet rigid ladder-frame structure and is powered by a twin turbocharged V6 diesel engine, delivering 304 hp of power and 700 Nm of torque. A 10-speed automatic transmission and a full-time 4WD system come as standard.

It also features Toyota’s AWD Integrated Management (AIM), Multi-Terrain Select (MTS) and Multi-Terrain Monitor provide real-time assistance for navigating extreme conditions. Reservations for the 2025 Land Cruiser 300 are now open across all Toyota dealerships in India. The ZX variant is priced at Rs. 2.31 crore while the GR-S variant is available at Rs. 2.41 crore (both ex-showroom, India).

The GR-S variant is specially tuned for off-road enthusiasts featuring differential locks, improved shock absorbers, and gets a sportier stance. The exterior design is enhanced by an upright front grille, sculpted bumpers and a streamlined silhouette while the LED headlamps featuring Adaptive High Beam System (AHS) improve visibility in all conditions.

The GR-S variant receives an exclusive styling package, distinguished by black exterior accents, a more aggressive bumper and GR badging. The SUV is available in two shades – Precious White Pearl, offering a premium multi-layered finish, and Attitude Black. Inside, the new Toyota Land Cruiser 300 gains upmarket leather upholstery, soft-touch materials, and high-end trim detailing.

The driver-centric cockpit is equipped with a digital instrument cluster and a 31.24 cm touchscreen infotainment system integrating Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a navigation suite. Front seats are 8-way power-adjustable with memory function while the ZX variant offers interior themes in Neutral Beige and Black and the GR-S variant in Black and Dark Red. A four-zone automatic climate control system is also presented.

As for safety, it uses Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 equipped with a Pre-Collision System (PCS), Lane Tracing Assist (LTA), Lane Departure Alert (LDA) and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) along with ten SRS airbags, Electronic Stability Control, a 360-degree camera system. Toyota’s i-Connect Telematics System offering real-time vehicle diagnostics, remote lock/unlock functions, and live tracking, and 14-speaker JBL audio system, wireless smartphone charging and multiple USB ports.

Commenting on the new launch, Varinder Wadhwa, Vice President – Sales- Service -Used Car Business of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “The Land Cruiser 300 is the ultimate expression of strength, sophistication, and off-road prowess. Built on Toyota’s TNGA-F platform, this model offers enhanced driving experience with a powerful twin-turbo V6 engine, cutting-edge safety features, and a luxurious yet rugged design. Whether conquering extreme terrains or navigating city roads, this SUV ensures an unmatched blend of comfort, performance, and adventure, making it the perfect companion for those who demand excellence.”