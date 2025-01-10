2025 Tata Tiago, Tigor & Tiago EV Launched – Priced From Rs. 4.99 Lakh

Tata has introduced mild cosmetic revisions to the entry-level trio of Tiago ICE, Tiago EV and Tigor as part of the 2025 MY update

Tata Motors has officially opened bookings for the 2025 Tiago, Tiago EV and Tigor in the domestic market. With starting prices of Rs. 4.99 lakh for the Tiago, Rs. 7.99 lakh for the Tiago EV and Rs. 5.99 lakh for the Tigor, prospective customers can now visit the brand’s official website to show their interest and explore further details.

The 2025 lineup brings minor cosmetic updates and new colour options as major changes have been introduced inside the cabin in the form of new features and technologies. The Tiago compact hatchback will continue to be available in petrol, CNG, and electric variants while the Tigor will be retailed in both petrol and CNG versions for the new calendar year.

Both models will be equipped with a five-speed manual and AMT transmission options. The trio of entry-level Tata models will be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi in a week’s time. The Tigor compact sedan has received a wider lower air intake section and new inserts on the grille along with a tweaked headlamp.

Elsewhere, it remains identical to the outgoing model as the overall silhouette, DRLs, fog lamps and wheel design have been carried over. In a similar fashion, the 2025 Tata Tiago and Tiago EV have gained revisions to the grille and headlamps while a body-coloured finish to the lower grille can be seen in the latter. The addition of new contrast exterior shades adds to the refreshed appeal.

The cabin of the updated hatchbacks features a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, a new dual-spoke multifunctional steering wheel with an illuminated logo in the middle, updated instrument console, USB Type-C charging ports, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), cruise control and more.

Similar features can also be witnessed in the equipment list of the updated Tigor. The new Lux high-spec trim gets more premium amenities including a leather-wrapped two-spoke steering wheel, a two-tone interior theme, keyless entry, a 360-degree camera system, push-button engine start and more. Interestingly, there is no word on the Tigor EV.

The new updates may enhance the appeal of the Tiago and Tigor and it could be crucial for the latter, as rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Honda Amaze have recently undergone big upgrades. The 2025 Tiago is priced between Rs. 4.99 lakh and Rs. 7.29 lakh while the CNG version costs between Rs. 5.99 lakh and Rs. 8.19 lakh. It is available in XE, XM, MT, XZ, XZ+ and XZ NRG. The updated Tigor, available in standard and CNG variants, costs between Rs. 5.99 lakh and Rs. 9.49 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).