2025 Tata Nexon Gets Refreshed Variants, New Features & Colours

With the 2025 update, the Tata Nexon gets a major variant rejig along with new features across the range

Tata Nexon is one of the top-selling compact SUVs in the Indian market. Initially launched in 2017, the Nexon is currently in its 2nd facelift guise and it is the second highest-selling model for Tata Motors after the Punch. Being a major volume puller, the Indian carmaker aims to continue with the sales momentum and in line with this, the Nexon has got a variant reshuffle for the year 2025.

To begin with, two new exterior colour options i.e. Royale Blue and Grassland Beige have been added to the palette. The Flame Red and Purple colours now stand discontinued with the 2025 update. Talking about the variant line-up, Tata Motors has reintroduced the base-spec Smart variant for Rs. 8 lakh (ex-showroom), replacing the Smart (O). This entry-level variant of the Nexon comes with features like 6-airbags, LED headlamps and DRLs, multi-drive modes, full digital cluster, ESP and front power windows amongst others.

In addition to this, the 2025 Nexon gets new features for the Smart+, Pure+, Creative, Creative+ PS and Fearless+ PS variants. The Nexon Smart+ starting from Rs. 8.9 lakh (ex-showroom), now comes with wheel caps and the current crop of features like a 7-inch touchscreen system with 2 speakers, all power windows, steering mounted controls and electrically adjustable ORVMs are continued as it.

The Pure+ variant of the Nexon gets plenty of new features with the 2025 update including body coloured outside door handles, a 10.25-inch infotainment system, height adjustable driver’s seat, rearview camera, armrest grand console and auto fold ORVMs. This variant comes at a starting price of Rs. 9.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

Similarly, the 2025 Nexon Creative variant starting at Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom) gets a bumped-up equipment list with new additions like a 10.25-inch infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity, 360-degree parking camera, cruise control and push button start. You also get 16-inch alloy wheels from this variant onwards.

The Creative+ PS is the newer version of the erstwhile Creative+ variant and as clear from the new PS suffix, the highlight is the addition of the panoramic sunroof with a price starting from Rs. 11.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Moreover, this variant adds a wireless charger, front fog lamps with cornering function, rear defogger and 60:40 split rear seats to the package.

The top-of-the-line Fearless+ PS variant at a starting price of Rs. 14.70 lakh (ex-showroom) comes fully loaded with equipment like a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, air purifier, leatherette seats, cooled glove box and alloy wheels with aero inserts amongst others.

Overall, the variant line-up of the 2025 Nexon has been simplified with the removal of multiple trims, bringing the count down to 52. It is important to note that these changes are applicable to the petrol, diesel and CNG-powered Nexon while the Nexon EV is expected to continue as it is for the year 2025.