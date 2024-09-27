2025 Nissan Magnite Facelift Teased Again Ahead Of Launch

We expect that there will be some cosmetic updates with the possibility of additional features to keep up with the competition but no mechanical changes

Nissan has revealed teaser images and videos of the upcoming Magnite facelift which will be launched on October 4. The major update from Nissan as a manufacturer is that until now, they were manufacturing and exporting only right-hand-drive models and now with the facelift, they will start making and exporting left-hand-drive models too.

On the Magnite facelift, the updates are expected to be quite minimal. Recent spy shots from the test mules indicate that the Magnite facelift will receive a slightly redesigned front bumper and grille. There is a possibility that it may get new headlamps with brand new LED daytime running lamps. The side profile is also expected to remain the same with a new diamond-cut alloy wheel design which has also been teased by the brand.

The interior has not been revealed yet, but according to sources, the tweaks will be limited to new additional design elements while the overall dashboard layout will remain unchanged. There could also be the addition of some new features which may include ventilated seats, wireless smartphone connectivity etc.

The safety factor of the Nissan Magnite is also quite impressive since the previous model has a 4-star crash test rating along with which it has features like a 360-degree camera, ISOFIX child seats, impact-sensing door unlock, anti-roll bar, TPMS, ABS with EBD, traction control, hill start assist, brake assist, and rear parking sensors.

Mechanically, the existing 1.0-litre petrol engines will be carried forward in the same state of tune. You have the option of going for the naturally aspirated unit which produces 72hp of power and 96Nm of torque, or the turbo-petrol unit which produces 100hp of power and 160Nm of torque. The transmission options will include the same 5-speed manual, AMT, and CVT gearboxes.

Once launched, the Nissan Magnite facelift will be one of the most affordable compact SUVs in India, along with its twin from Renault, the Kiger. Its list of rivals is exhausting and includes the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Tata Punch, Hyundai Exter, Toyota Taisor, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and the Tata Nexon.