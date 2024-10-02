2025 Nissan Magnite Facelift Leaked – All Changes Revealed

The 2025 Nissan Magnite will go on sale on October 4, 2024 and customer deliveries will commence the following day

Leaked images of the upcoming Nissan Magnite facelift have surfaced online, providing a first look at its redesigned exterior. The refreshed design prominently features a revamped front grille, updated headlamps, and prominent chrome accents outlining the fascia. The updated compact SUV will go on sale on October 4, 2024 in India.

The rear design of the new Nissan Magnite maintains its familiar shape but the intricate details of the tail lamps have been revised, offering a more modernised appearance. Inside the cabin, there are noticeable upgrades including new seat upholstery, a new steering wheel, and a two-tone orange and black theme. These improvements give the interior a more premium feel.

While the basic layout of the dashboard, centre console and AC vents remains identical to the outgoing model, the features list will be upgraded with the inclusion of a number of new equipment. The Nissan Magnite is already one of the VFM SUVs out there in the domestic market and the Japanese manufacturer will look to double down on this in the upcoming model.

Also Read: 5 Upcoming Renault-Nissan SUVs To Wait For India – Key Details

Some of the highlights are a 360-degree camera system, a fully-digital instrument console, automatic climate control, a large touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, electrically adjustable and foldable wing mirrors, in-car connected tech, air filter, height adjustable driver seat, etc.

The 2025 Nissan Magnite will take on Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Tata Punch, Hyundai Exter and its sibling, Renault Kiger. It will continue derive power from a 1.0L three-cylinder NA petrol and the turbo version of the same engine. The former develops 72 hp and 96 Nm while the latter makes 100 hp and 160 Nm.

Also Read: 2025 Nissan Magnite Facelift Bookings Open, Interior Teased

The transmission choices include a five-speed manual, a CVT and an AMT. The brand has announced that deliveries for the updated Magnite will officially commence on October 5. It will bring in a brand new midsize SUV sometime next year and only recently, the new X-Trail was introduced in India.