2025 Nissan Magnite Facelift Bookings Open, Interior Teased

2025 Nissan Magnite can be reserved across authorised dealerships present in the country or via online

Nissan Motor India has officially commenced pre-bookings for the updated Magnite in the domestic market ahead of its launch on October 4, 2024. The new compact SUV can be reserved across authorised dealerships present in the country or online. The brand has also confirmed that the customer deliveries of the Magnite facelift will begin on October 5.

The compact SUV segment is one of the toughly contested in the local market and it attracts buyers in the majority as well. The upcoming Magnite facelift will compete with Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Tata Punch, Hyundai Exter and its sibling, Renault Kiger with notable updates inside and out.

However, no major mechanical changes are expected as it will only be a mid-life revision. The Japanese manufacturer has already started teasing the 2025 Magnite and over the last few months, it has been spied testing multiple times on public roads as well. It will continue to be powered by a 1.0L three-cylinder NA petrol and the turbo version of the same mill.

The former produces a maximum power output of 72 hp and 96 Nm while the latter kicks out 100 hp and 160 Nm. The transmission options include a five-speed manual, a CVT and an AMT. The Magnite is priced at Rs. 6 lakh for the base variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 11.11 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec trim and the facelift will incur a minor price increase.

The exterior of the 2025 Nissan Magnite will feature a revised front grille section, new LED headlights with new LED Daytime Running Lights, updated front and rear bumpers, newly designed alloy wheels, refreshed LED taillights, etc. The cabin could feature new surface trims and materials and new features and technologies could also be added.

The equipment list will boast a larger touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and the teaser shows a dual-tone seat and dashboard finish. Nissan could offer new exterior colour schemes as well but the design of the AC vents, instrument console and dashboard remain identical.